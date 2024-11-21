"Most important thing is to address pollution," says UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey

Baku [Azerbaijan], November 21 : UNICEF India Representative Cynthia McCaffrey highlighted the urgent need for India's active participation at both global and domestic levels in combating climate change.

"The most important thing is that India is engaged at the global level, whether it's the most recent meeting at COP 29, its own national plan for climate change, or the state-level climate action plans," she said.

McCaffrey underscored the significance of India's role on the global stage to drive necessary changes. "It is crucial for India to engage globally because the world needs to implement transformative changes. At the same time, India's national and state-level initiatives are equally vital."

She also addressed the impact of pollution on children, describing it as a critical issue. "Addressing pollution is paramount as it affects children worldwide, including here in India, ensuring they can stay in school safely," she explained.

McCaffrey highlighted how pollution directly hinders children's ability to live and learn in a safe environment, stressing the need for clean air. "When considering the broader impact of climate change on children, air pollution is a top priority. It must be addressed so that children can breathe clean air, here in Delhi and around the world."

Additionally, she pointed out how the COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the shift to online learning for children globally. "The pandemic taught us how to transition to online learning quickly. Children around the world, including in India, adapted to this change." While this shift introduced its own challenges, McCaffrey emphasised the importance of tackling air pollution to safeguard children's health and ensure uninterrupted access to education.

