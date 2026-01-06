Most of Cambodian evacuees return home after ceasefire truce with Thailand

Phnom Penh, Jan 6 Some 68.4 per cent of the Cambodian evacuees from a recent border conflict with Thailand have returned to their homes so far, Cambodia's Interior Ministry Spokesperson Touch Sokhak said on Tuesday.

Sokhak said that about 444,179 out of 649,023 Cambodian evacuees have returned to their homes.

"Roughly 204,844 people, including 108,466 women and 66,892 children, remain in displacement camps," he said in a press briefing.

Cambodia and Thailand agreed to an immediate ceasefire on December 27, 2025, after three weeks of armed conflict that caused casualties on both sides, Xinhua news agency reported.

Cambodia on Monday re-proposed to Thailand to convene a special meeting on border demarcation in the second or third week of January in Cambodia's Siem Reap province, said a press release from Cambodia's State Secretariat of Border Affairs.

The Cambodian side has once again requested the Thai side, through a Note Verbale dated January 5, 2026, to convene a special meeting of the Cambodia-Thailand Joint Boundary Commission in the second or third week of January 2026 in Siem Reap province, it said.

The re-proposed meeting aims to discuss the survey and demarcation works, as well as address the issue that Thai military forces have been conducting activities violating Cambodia's territorial integrity and sovereignty, the press release said.

The re-proposed meeting was made after the Thai side postponed Cambodia's earlier request for the meeting in the first week of January 2026 in Siem Reap province, citing the reasons of waiting for internal procedures and the ongoing presence of landmines in border areas.

Thailand and Cambodia ​agreed on December 27, 2025 to halt ‌weeks of fierce ​border clashes, the worst fighting in years between the Southeast Asian countries that has included fighter jets sorties, exchange of rocket fire and artillery barrages.

The agreement, signed by Thai Defence Minister Natthaphon Nakrphanit ‍and his Cambodian counterpart Tea Seiha, ended 20 days of fighting that had killed at least 101 people and displaced more than half a million on both sides.

