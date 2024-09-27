Motorcycle, car crash in Philippines; 2 dead, 1 critically injured

Manila, Sep 27 Two people have been killed and another critically injured after a sedan crashed into a motorcycle in Palawan province, Philippine police said on Friday.

According to the police, the accident happened on Thursday at 11:25 p.m. local time along a highway in Puerto Princesa City, Xinhua news agency reported.

Police rushed to the scene and said that the 19-year-old male sedan driver lost control of the speeding vehicle, swerved to the opposite side of the road, and collided with the motorcycle.

The motorcycle riders were thrown onto the road, resulting in the deaths of the 21-year-old male motorcycle driver and one of his two passengers, a 68-year-old female.

The driver's 20-year-old partner was also critically injured.

Police did not say if the sedan driver escaped the accident unscathed.

A police investigation is underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor