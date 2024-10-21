MoU with Seychelles signed to enhance collaboration in auditing: CAG

Victoria [Seychelles], October 21 : The Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) signed a Memorandum Understanding (MoU) with the Office of the Auditor General (OAG) of the Seychelles in a step towards fostering cooperation in audit between the countries, a statement said.

The agreement, inked by the two Supreme audit institutions, aims to enhance collaboration and exchange of expertise in the field of auditing between the two nations, the statement by the CAG Office said.

This MoU establishes a collaboration platform for the exchange of knowledge and experience amongst auditing professionals to develop capacity for conducting audits, as per the statement.

Speaking on the occasion, Girish Chandra Murmu, the CAG of India, expressed his confidence in the partnership, said, "The MoU marks internationally signed MoU of an important occasion as we are about to embark on a journey of taking our existing bilateral relations to greater heights by signing an MoU between our SAIs."

He said, "I am certain that this MoU will open up greater opportunities for knowledge-sharing and capacity-building initiatives between our SAIs."

Gamini Herath, Auditor General of the Republic of Seychelles, recounted the contribution made by CAG of India officials in a professional strengthening of the OAG.

On the sidelines of his visit, Murmu held a meeting with Roger Mancienne, Speaker of the National Assembly of Seychelles, where he underscored the vital role played by the Auditor General's office in supporting the mission of National Assemblies and Parliaments across nations, the statement said.

In a separate engagement, CAG Murmu also met Sebastian Alik Pillay, Chairperson of the Finance and Public Accounts Committee, where discussions focused on the critical collaboration between Supreme Audit Institutions and Public Accounts Committees in advancing the legislative mandates entrusted by citizens to their national assemblies, as per the statement.

