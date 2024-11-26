MP CM Mohan Yadav interacts with Indian diaspora in London; gives call to invest

London [UK], November 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav interacted with the members of the Indian diaspora and overseas friends of Madhya Pradesh and the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) during his visit to the UK, where he highlighted various sectors for the diaspora to invest in India.

CM Yadav gave a comprehensive speech whereupon he discussed various aspects of India. These included remarks on the recently concluded elections in several states to the role of digital public infrastructure in strengthening last-mile delivery of services.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister highlighted the transformative role of Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT) and spoke about its benefits. He noted that DBT has played a significant role in directly delivering funds to the beneficiaries.

He urged the diaspora to invest in the tourism sector in Madhya Pradesh and assured them of full support in related areas such as electricity, water supply, land availability, and tax benefits.

CM Yadav called for investment beyond Indore to make the entire state as developed as Indore.

The Chief Minister also pointed out the emerging medical tourism sector.

He highlighted that "technology, pharmaceuticals and engineering sectors along with many more offer great opportunities for you all (to invest)".

CM Yadav thereby announced the 'Invest Madhya Pradesh - Global Investors Summit,' which is scheduled for February 2025 in Bhopal and invited attendees to explore investment opportunities in the state.

The Chief Minister also said that the energy sector in all aspects has great potential and informed the audience of India's largest floating solar Park on the Narmada River in Omkareshwar.

The 90 MW Omkareshwar Floating Solar Project is housed in Omkareshwar Floating Solar Park located in District Khandwa, Madhya Pradesh. This Park is the largest floating solar park in India. The project is one of the largest floating solar projects in Central and North India. With the commissioning of the project, the company has ventured into the floating solar power segment.

Mohan Yadav is currently on a seven-day visit along with a senior delegation of state officers to promote Investment opportunities offered by Madhya Pradesh.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.

