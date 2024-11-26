MP CM Mohan Yadav visits Kings Cross Redevelopment Project

London [UK], November 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav visited the Kings Cross Redevelopment Project in London on Monday during his state visit to the United Kingdom (UK).

The Chief Minister was accompanied by a state delegation, and CM Mohan Yadav engaged with Tom Goodall of Related Argent, gaining insights into sustainable urban renewal, heritage preservation, and modern infrastructure development.

This visit provided valuable lessons for Madhya Pradesh as it explores opportunities to transform underutilised spaces, such as the Hukumchand Mill Land in Indore, into vibrant hubs of economic growth, cultural significance, and community engagement. Collaborative efforts and global expertise will guide the state's vision for sustainable and inclusive urban development.

CM Yadav, currently in London to promote industrial development in Madhya Pradesh and attract foreign investment, underlined the immense potential for collaboration between the two countries in emerging sectors.

Earlier in the day, during a lunch meeting, the Madhya Pradesh CM also extended a warm invitation to the United Kingdom to join Madhya Pradesh as a Partner Country for the upcoming Global Investors Summit in February 2025, which will be held in Bhopal. The summit will serve as a platform for international collaboration, highlighting the state's vast potential for investment and innovation.

"This summit will showcase not only investment opportunities but also the rich cultural heritage of Madhya Pradesh," Mohan Yadav added.

"Vision for Tomorrow: Our relationship, aptly described by PM Modi as a 'Living Bridge,' has evolved into a dynamic partnership centred on technology, innovation, and knowledge exchange. This collaboration holds immense potential for both nations, particularly in emerging sectors," Yadav said.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30 to attract investment to the state.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to fostering industrial development and building meaningful international partnerships beyond investments.

