"MP has so much to offer!": UK Businessmen express confidence after meeting CM Mohan Yadav

London [UK] November 26 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav engaged with businessmen from the UK to promote investment opportunities in his home state. The businessmen lauded India's growth trajectory and expressed confidence in the potential for investment in Madhya Pradesh.

On meeting with MP CM Mohan Yadav, a Member of the UK's House of Lords, Kulveer Ranger shared his thoughts stating, "We've had a fantastic session with the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh and the delegation that are all here".

He said that they are looking forward to the Global Investment Summit that Madhya Pradesh will be hosting next February.

In an interview with ANI, Kulveer Ranger emphasised that the meeting helped to build upon the understanding of Madhya Pradesh. He remarked, "Madhya Pradesh has so much to offer!"

Highlighting the areas of investment in Madhya Pradesh, Ranger made a note of sectors. He said, "Investment into solar energy, its (Madhya Pradesh's) ecosystems around technology, its higher education successes, the amount of the population that is there and working and has huge opportunities in agriculture and health tech as well".

Ranger said that it was great to hear from the Chief Minister about the opportunities MP has to offer.

Echoing the sentiment of Prime Minister Modi calling the Indian diaspora as "living bridges", Ranger said that the All Party Parliamentary Group for India in the UK will see what it can do to "help build those relationships, make those connections, and the potential investment between us and Madhya Pradesh".

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is on a week-long visit to the United Kingdom (UK) and Germany from November 24 to November 30 to attract investment to the state.

The visit underscores the Madhya Pradesh government's commitment to advancing industrial development and fostering meaningful collaborations beyond investments.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor