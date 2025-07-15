"MP moving towards becoming one of top states in country": CM Mohan Yadav in UAE

Dubai [UAE], July 15 : Chief Minister Mohan Yadav emphasised on Monday that his entire day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai, adding that he expressed happiness that MP is moving towards "becoming one of the top states in the country."

Speaking to ANI, CM Yadav said, "Today, the whole day was dedicated to increasing trade between Madhya Pradesh and Dubai."

The Madhya Pradesh CM also had a "very positive interaction" with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade during his second day in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

"I also met Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and we had a very positive interaction. I met people from many sectors like mining, green energy, food processing, and tourism...I'm happy that our Madhya Pradesh is moving towards becoming one of the top states in the country," he added.

Earlier in the day, CM Mohan Yadav attended the 'Madhya Pradesh Business Investment Forum Program', which took place in the UAE on Monday.

At the commencement of the event, the guests were honoured with flowers and shawls.

The program was attended by several dignitaries such as Sahitya Chaturvedi, Secretary General of IBPC Dubai, Consul General Satish Kumar Sivan, and senior bureaucrats.

At the beginning of the event, Raghwendra Kumar Singh, Principal Secretary, Department of Industrial Policy and Investment Promotion and Department of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of Madhya Pradesh delivered a detailed speech on the various avenues for investments and how the friendly policies of the government make Madhya Pradesh a great hub for it.

Principal Secretary Kumar highlighted that there are several areas where investment can take place in Madhya Pradesh. Kumar listed food processing, automobile, electric vehicles, textiles, garments, renewable energy, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, Chemical APIs, logistics, and warehousing.

"All of these sectors have immense potential for investments," Kumar asserted.

Notably, Yadav is scheduled to travel to Spain after concluding his visit to the UAE. The visit, from July 13 to 19, aims to bring global investment to Madhya Pradesh, encourage technology sharing, and create new job opportunities under the umbrella of "Global Dialogue 2025."

