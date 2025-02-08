Mpox deaths in Africa exceed 100 since beginning of 2025

Addis Ababa, Feb 8 A total of 107 people have died in the ongoing mpox outbreak in Africa since the beginning of 2025, according to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).

More than 13,500 mpox cases have been reported in 12 African countries, of which 3,683 were confirmed, Africa CDC Director-General Jean Kaseya told an online media briefing.

In the past week alone, eight African countries reported 2,634 new cases, including 878 confirmed ones and 21 deaths, according to data from the African Union's specialised healthcare agency.

Among the 21 African countries affected by the ongoing mpox outbreak since the start of last year, 12 are currently experiencing active transmission of the virus, while nine countries are in the control phase, five of which have gone more than 90 days without any confirmed cases.

Meanwhile, Kaseya expressed concerns regarding the challenges in responding to the mpox outbreak in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), especially in the city of Goma, where fighting escalated between the DRC army and March 23 Movement (M23) rebels.

Data from the Africa CDC show that the DRC, which is at the epicentre of the current mpox outbreak in Africa, has recorded 1,842 mpox cases in the past week, of which 481 were confirmed.

The Africa CDC chief said that the conflict has disrupted laboratory services, hindering mpox testing and reporting in North Kivu, Tshopo, and other provinces.

Citing "a steep decline" in mpox reporting over the past week across provinces reliant on testing facilities in Goma, he said that the ongoing insecurity has led to interruptions in the collection, transportation, and confirmation of mpox samples.

Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, was first detected in laboratory monkeys in 1958. It is a rare viral disease typically transmitted through body fluids, respiratory droplets, and other contaminated materials. The infection often causes fever, rash, and swollen lymph nodes, Xinhua news agency reported.

In mid-August last year, the Africa CDC declared the mpox outbreak a public health emergency of continental security. Shortly afterwards, the World Health Organisation designated the viral disease as a public health emergency of international concern, marking the second time in as many years that it activated its highest level of global alert for mpox.

