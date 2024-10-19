MQM chief Altaf Hussain extends support for Pashtun National Jirga resolutions

London [UK], October 19 : Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) founder, Altaf Hussain, has extended his full support for the resolutions and demands put forth during the three-day Pashtun National Jirga organized by the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM) on October 11 in Khyber.

In a message delivered via a TikTok Study Circle, Hussain urged the federal government, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provincial government, military leadership, and all relevant authorities to ensure the implementation of the resolutions passed by Pashtun leaders and elders during the Jirga.

Congratulating PTM leader Manzoor Pashteen, as well as all PTM leaders, workers, and the Pashtun community for the success of the event, Hussain lauded their resilience and perseverance.

"I commend the brave and honourable workers of PTM, along with the Pashtun elders, youth, and leaders who, despite restrictions, obstacles, and even firing from security forces, stood firm and compelled the government and establishment to bend to their will," he said.

Hussain emphasized his unconditional support for the resolutions passed at the Pashtun National Peace Jirga and pledged to assist in their implementation.

He also expressed his gratitude to the PTM leadership for inviting Anwar Khan Tareen, a member of MQM's provincial committee, to participate in the Jirga alongside other Pashtun workers. Their inclusion in consultations and the formation of a committee to oversee the implementation of the resolutions, which includes Tareen, was deeply appreciated by Hussain.

In his address, Hussain assured PTM leadership that MQM's Pashtun workers would stand in solidarity with the movement whenever they face oppression. He also called for the establishment of a memorial to honour those who were killed and injured by security forces' firing during the Jirga.

Concluding his statement, Hussain expressed his deep appreciation for the participation of Anwar Khan Tareen, Salman Bukhari, and other Pashtun workers who helped deliver the movement's message during the Jirga.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor