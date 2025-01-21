MQM founder leader Altaf Hussain congratulates Donald Trump on assuming office as US President

London [UK], January 21 : The founder and leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), Altaf Hussain, offered his heartfelt felicitations to Donald J Trump on taking the oath as the 47th President of the United States of America.

In a statement issued from the Muttahida Qaumi Movement International Secretariat in London, Altaf Hussain expressed his hope that President Donald Trump would play a significant role in addressing global conflicts, resolving fundamental issues faced by ordinary citizens, and transforming the world into a peaceful and prosperous place.

"On behalf of the Central Coordination Committee of MQM, millions of followers, and myself, I extend my sincere felicitations to Mr President Donald J. Trump. I am confident that he will work tirelessly to resolve the challenges faced not only by the United States but also by the global community," said Altaf Hussain.

He further appealed to US President Donald Trump to utilize his influence to secure the fundamental rights of the 250 million people of Pakistan, highlighting the current political turmoil in the country. Altaf Hussain criticised the fraudulent handing over of power to losing political parties following Pakistan's February 8, 2024, general elections, calling it a situation worse than martial law.

"Pakistan's military generals are running the government through dishonest, corrupt, and defeated political leaders, depriving citizens of their fundamental rights. I urge President Trump to intervene and use his influence to end military interference in Pakistan, ensure fresh and transparent elections, and empower the rightful winners," MQM founder Altaf Hussain added.

Hussain concluded by emphasising the importance of President Trump's potential role in promoting justice, democracy, and peace globally, stating that such actions would earn him the prayers and gratitude of Pakistan's 250 million people.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor