MQM Leader Altaf Hussain condemns New Orleans terror attack, offers global solidarity

London [UK] January 2 : In the wake of the tragic terrorist attack in New Orleans, which claimed the lives of 15 innocent individuals and left dozens more injured, Altaf Hussain, the leader of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), has expressed his heartfelt condolences and unwavering solidarity with the victims.

In a post on X, Hussain conveyed his sympathy to the people affected by the horrific attack. He addressed President Joe Biden, stating, "It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the horrific terrorist attack in New Orleans."

President of United States of America Mr Joe Biden!@POTUS @JoeBiden President Elect Mr Donald Trump!@realDonaldTrump Dear President, It is with a heavy heart that I extend my deepest condolences to all those affected by the horrific terrorist attack that occurred in New… pic.twitter.com/XiUVXHR5tI — Altaf Hussain (@AltafHussain_90) January 2, 2025

The MQM leader added that his millions of followers, both in Pakistan and across the world including in the United States stand united with the victim families during this difficult time. Hussain also reaffirmed his long-standing commitment to fighting religious fanaticism and extremism, emphasizing his dedication to the cause over his 46-year-long political struggle.

This tragedy was followed by another incident hours later in Las Vegas, where a Tesla Cybertruck exploded outside the Trump International Hotel, killing one and injuring seven. The FBI confirmed that the explosion was linked to an act of terrorism, with the suspect, Shamsud Din Jabbar, identified as having ties to ISIS. The FBI further revealed that the vehicle used in the attack was rented from a platform called Turo, and it contained multiple suspected explosive devices.

Hussain offered his condolences once again in light of both attacks. He said, "I and my millions of followers around the globe are with the victims, the people of the United States, and the bereaved families who lost their loved ones on the first day of the new year." He prayed for the souls of the victims and wished a swift recovery to the injured, while reiterating MQM's strong condemnation of the cowardly acts of terrorism. "Official MQM stands with all the victims," Hussain added.

