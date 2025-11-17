MQM leader slams coalition govt of Pakistan over the passage of 27th Constitutional Amendment

London [UK] November 17 : Muttahida Qaumi Movement's founding leader and Supremo Altaf Hussain, during his 346th public address via TikTok, sharply criticised the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) for endorsing and facilitating the approval of the 27th Constitutional Amendment.

He asserted that both parties have undermined the essence of the Constitution, harmed the judiciary and justice system, and betrayed their own commitments and manifestos.

He reminded listeners that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif frequently quotes poet Habib Jalib's verse denouncing an unjust constitution. Yet, according to Hussain, he now advocates for a system with a weak prime minister, no independent judiciary, and no accountability for the ruling families.

He remarked that on February 8, 2024, the populace supported Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Imran Khan, but the election outcomes were reportedly manipulated under Form 47.

He questioned whether PML-N and PPP honoured or disrespected the people's vote by recognising the results and forming a coalition government. He further claimed that both parties have dismantled the justice system while professing to uphold democracy.

He associated the number 27 with the 27th Amendment and the year 2025 to caution that both parties may disappear from the political landscape. He noted that two judges, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Athar Minallah, along with legal expert Makhdoom Ali Khan, have resigned in protest.

Hussain inquired about the lack of response from PTI leadership and mentioned that only Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sohail Khan Afridi has voiced opposition. He cautioned that Afridi should not be left to lead protest movements alone due to potential dangers, urging PTI leaders to take action.

In addressing religious parties, he questioned why no significant demonstrations occurred following Mufti Taqi Usmani's fatwa regarding the amendment. Hussain asserted that it is the responsibility of scholars to guide the nation. He called upon the public to reflect and pledged to continue speaking out the truth.

