MQM-P delegation visits Lahore on invitation of Nawaz Sharif's PML-N

Lahore [Pakistan], February 11 : At the invitation of Nawaz Sharif's party, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), an MQM-P (Muttahida Qaumi Movement) delegation is in the city to discuss their post-election strategy, reported Dawn.

What makes Sunday even busier in Pakistan politically is how the PML-N supremo, Nawaz Sharif, urged all political parties, with the exception of the PTI, to unite and form a coalition government earlier this week.

He had given his brother Shehbaz Sharif the responsibility of contacting the leaders of the PPP, JUI-F, and MQM-P.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb stated Friday night on a private TV channel that Shehbaz Sharif and Asif Zardari had preliminary talks but that both would confer with their parties on the establishment of a coalition government, reported Dawn.

After the recent elections, both the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) are strongly pursuing paths to establish governments in the Centre, Punjab, and Balochistan, as per Dawn.

Both parties are proceeding cautiously, guarding their strategies while delicately negotiating the contours of a potential power-sharing arrangement.

Today, PPP leader Asif Ali Zardari is scheduled to convene significant meetings in Lahore and Islamabad to deliberate on the specifics of their proposed coalition.

Addressing queries about engaging with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) or its independent allies, Aurangzeb clarified, "The PML-N has no intentions to engage with PTI independents."

Shehbaz Sharif is expected to be a frontrunner for the premier's position within the proposed coalition government in Islamabad.

"A myriad of discussions are ongoing within the PML-N and PPP concerning coalition formation, including deliberations on the prime ministerial and presidential candidates as well as the allocation of key provincial positions," a party source said.

Meanwhile, Shehbaz Sharif, during a party meeting in Model Town, emphasised the imperative of political unity for Pakistan's welfare, pledging to meet public expectations and prioritise economic relief measures.

The meeting also apprised attendees of the PML-N's dialogues with other political entities regarding government formation in the Centre, exploring various avenues for governance in Islamabad and Lahore.

