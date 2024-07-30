Mridu Pawan Das appointed India's next High Commissioner to Rwanda

New Delhi [India], July 30 : Mridu Pawan Das, an Indian Foreign Service officer of 2004 batch, has been appointed as India's next High Commissioner to Rwanda.

Das is a Joint Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs.

"Mridu Pawan Das (IFS:2004), presently Joint Secretary in the Ministry, has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to the Republic of Rwanda," Ministry of External Affairs said in an release.

He is expected to take the assignment shortly.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor