Mrunal Thakur on working with Vijay Devarakonda: 'He brings a great spark on screen'

Mumbai, July 20 Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is gearing up for her next 'Hey Ninna', is now looking forward to working with Vijay Devarakonda in the tentatively titled film 'VD 13'. Praising her co-star, she said that with each passing film, the 'Arjun Reddy' star has given memorable characters.

Recently, she announced her next Telugu movie opposite Vijay. She has worked with Nani and Dulquer Salman from the South.

Mrunal said that it is a surreal feeling to have gotten a chance to work with such diverse actors.

She said: "Right from the start when I began working on Sita Ramam, I was instantly welcomed with extreme warmth and love from the people from the south film industry. The industry has some of the finest actors in the country and I am grateful that I am getting a chance to share screen space with them."

"Whether it's Dulquar, Nani and now Vijay, they are such different actors with very different fan bases, it's never a dull day for me on the set. The love I got for Sita Ramam, I hope I receive the same love for my upcoming movies– Hi Naana and #VD13."

Speaking of Vijay, she said: "I'm looking forward to work with Vijay as I do know that we can learn together and from each other as actors. Currently we have started prep and the shoot of the film will start soon, and sharing screen space with Vijay is something I'm excited about."

"Whatever roles he does on screen, he has this great ability to bring this great spark on screen when he's in front of the camera. With each passing film, he's given such memorable characters which have become etched into our memories be it Dr. Arjun Reddy Deshmukh in Arjun Reddy or Vijay Anthony in Mahanati."

The team of #VD13 is going to start shooting soon. The project marks the reunion of Vijay and director Parasuram after Geetha Govindam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor