Mrunal Thakur says ‘Pippa’ gave her a rare role
By IANS | Published: November 10, 2023 02:30 PM2023-11-10T14:30:39+5:302023-11-10T14:35:07+5:30
Mumbai, Nov 10 Actress Mrunal Thakur will be seen in the film ‘Pippa’, based on the critically acclaimed novel ‘The Burning Chaffees’. She is overjoyed about being a part of a film where a female character is given a well-defined arc, challenging the traditional gender norms seen in war dramas.
Mrunal plays Radha, a medical student and cryptographer, who becomes an essential part of the war alongside her siblings.
In discussing her role, Mrunal shared: "Radha is a character close to my heart. She represents the resilience and strength of women, not just emotionally, but also intellectually. It was refreshing to see a female character actively involved in the war effort, making significant contributions through her expertise in cryptography.”
She said: “Pippa showcases a different perspective, and I am honored to bring Radha's story to life”.
‘Pippa’, directed by Raja Menon, also stars Ishan Khatter.
