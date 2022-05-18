MSME units worth Rs 3586 cr to be set up in UP

Lucknow, May 18 In another step towards making Uttar Pradesh a major economy and creating employment opportunities, projects consisting of over 865 units of MSME worth Rs 3586 crore will be set up in the third ground-breaking ceremony in the state.

According to the official spokesman, as many as 1,500 projects worth more than Rs 75,000 crore are planned to be launched in the third ground breaking ceremony.

Of this, the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector will have a contribution of about Rs 3586 crore. This alone will generate nearly 48,766 employment opportunities in the state.

The highest number of MSME units will be set up in Meerut, generating about 13,985 employment opportunities with an investment of Rs 702 crore.

More than 283 units will be set up in Meerut followed by Ayodhya with around 128 units with an investment of Rs 915 crore. Through MSMEs, over 5991 employment opportunities will be generated.

Among the prominent projects that would take off in the ceremony are Rs 4,900-crore and Rs 9,100-crore data centres of Adani and Hiranandani groups respectively, along with Rs 2,100-crore software development centres of Microsoft.

Besides, work on cement manufacturing plant of Rs 600 crore by Dalmia Group in Mirzapur and detergent plant of Hindustan Unilever Limited would also begin.

According to the officials of the Industrial Development department of UP, of the projects to be launched in the ceremony, investment worth Rs 21,000 crore is in the information technology (IT) and electronic sectors only.

Besides, many other projects of textile, tourism, energy, food processing and pharma would also be launched.

