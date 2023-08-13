MSPs of coarse grains rise by 100-150% between 2014-15 and 2023-24

New Delhi, Aug 13 There has been a huge increase of 100 per cent to 150 per cent in the minimum support price (MSP) of Jowar, Bajra and Ragi in the last nine years.According to the food and consumer affairs ministry data, between 2014-15 and 2023-24 the MSP of Jowar rose by 108 per cent.

In 2014-15, the MSP for Jowar was Rs 1,550 per quintal, which went up by 108 per cent to Rs 3,225 per quintal in 2023-24.

Similarly the MSP for Bajra was Rs 1,250 per quintal in 2014-15, which shot up by 100 per cent to Rs 2,500 per quintal in 2023-24.

The MSP for Ragi too rose by a huge 148 per cent from Rs 1,550 per quintal to Rs 3,846 per quintal during the sameperiod.

In case of Maize, the MSP was Rs 1,310 per quintal in 2014-15, which went up by 59 per cent in 2023-24 to Rs 2,090 per quintal.

For Barley, the MSP was Rs 1,150 per quintal in 2014-15, which increased by 50 per cent to Rs 1,735 per quintal in 2023-24.

On an overall basis, the MSP of coarse grains and millets have gone up 20 per cent from Rs 2,897 per quintal in 2018-19 to Rs 3,578 per quintal in 2022-23.

The central government has been requesting states almost every year to take steps to encourage the procurement and consumption of coarse grains, considering the fact that 2023 is the international year of millets.

The states have been urged to consider launching programmes for the promotion of coarse-grains by hiring brand ambassadors and launching awareness campaigns for re-orienting the food habits of people towards the consumption of coarse grains, ministry sources said.

The states have also been requested to direct district collectors and district agriculture officers to encourage production of coarse grains and millet, as per the local consumption preference, for distribution in the public distribution system within the state.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor