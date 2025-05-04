"Muizzu's narrative collapsed under his own words, people of India and Maldives deserve apology": MDP chief Abdulla Shahid

Male [Maldives], May 4 : Maldivian Democratic Party president Abdulla Shahid has demanded an apology from Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu over the claims he made in the 2023 presidential campaign.

In a post on X, Shahid said that Muizzu tried to spread "false claims" in regards to Maldives' relations with India but now has taken an opposite stand over the same remarks.

"After years of false claims, President Muizzu has now confirmed there are no "serious concerns" with the bilateral agreements between Maldives and India. He won the 2023 presidential election on the back of a campaign that claimed these agreements threatened our sovereignty and territorial integrity. That narrative has now collapsed under his own words," he said.

Former Maldivian minister of foreign affairs said remarks made by Muizzu for India in the run-up to the polls "spread fear" and harmed the image of Maldives across the world.

"It spread fear, broke trust, and damaged Maldives' reputation globally. The people of Maldives and India deserve an apology and a serious accounting for the harm caused," he said.

Earlier in 2024, a massive row was triggered between India and Maldives under the Muizzu presidency after the Maldives deputy minister, along with other cabinet members and government officials, made disparaging references to PM Modi's Lakshadweep visit.

Indians, including cricketers and film celebrities, came out in open support in promoting local beach destinations and other tourist spots.

The Maldives government distanced itself from the remarks made by its ministers. Maldivian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Moosa Zameer said that these remarks against foreign leaders are "unacceptable" and do not reflect the official position of the Maldives government.

Also, the Ministry of External Affairs on May 9 confirmed the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from the Maldives and the "deputation of competent persons" to the archipelago nation.

The removal of Indian troops from the country was the one of the election promises of Muizzu's party during the poll campaign.

Muizzu said that "no Indian military personnel" will remain in the country after May 10, "be it in uniform or civilian clothing," Maldives-based The Edition reported on March 15, 2023.

