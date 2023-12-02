Mukesh Ambani, S. Somanath inspire new graduates at PDEU's 11th convocation ceremony

Gandhinagar, Dec 2 The 11th convocation ceremony of Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) was graced by Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, and ISRO Chairman S. Somanath on Saturday.

A total of 1,714 students were bestowed with their degree certificates in the presence of Dr Hasmukh Adhia, the Vice Chairman of the PDEU Board of Governors, Prof (Dr) S. Sundar Manoharan, the Director General of PDEU, and Col (Dr) Rakesh Kumar Shrivastawa, the Registrar of PDEU.

Somanath, who was the chief guest, shared his wisdom on embracing failures as stepping stones to success.

Sharing his ISRO's experiences, he said: “Failures are important in life, at ISRO we failed thrice this year before achieving the big feat. When we succeeded at this mission our Prime Minister made me think of the larger impact of this achievement. Now, young minds will think in this direction and find hope."

He expressed optimism about India's future in space exploration, emphasizing the potential of a moon-based economy and the significant role startups and increased awareness will play in this domain.

Somanath's confidence in India's cost-effective approach to space missions was evident as he recounted interactions with international officials post-Chandrayan 3's success, highlighting India's knack for achieving more with less.

Mukesh Ambani, also serving as the President and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the University, in his virtual talk focused on India's journey towards green energy and shared five essential mantras with the students. He encouraged students to embrace courage, acknowledging that mistakes are part of the journey.

"The one who succeeds in life is the one who corrects his mistakes and continues on his mission boldly,” he advised.

Ambani urged students to aim high and be disciplined. He stressed the importance of lifelong learning and staying open to new ideas, noting: "In the journey of self-improvement, the pursuit of knowledge is an endless adventure."

Ambani highlighted the importance of empathy alongside intellectual growth, urging students to be caring, compassionate, and generous.

In his final mantra, Ambani emphasised the deep love for the Motherland, encouraging students to contribute to India’s greatness and glory. "I am what I am in life because of India, because of Bharat," he said, motivating graduates to make their mark and be proud of their Indian heritage.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor