Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi appointed as India's next Ambassador to Turkiye

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkiye, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Pardeshi, and Indian Foreign Service officer of batch 1991, is presently officer on Special Duty in the Ministry.

He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.

