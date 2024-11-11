Muktesh Pardeshi, Ambassador of India to Turkey pays courtesy call on PM Modi

New Delhi [India], November 11 : India's ambassador to Turkey, Muktesh Pardeshi on Monday paid a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi before departing for his new role.

Expressing gratitude, Pardeshi said that he looks forward to contributing to the advancement of India-Turkey relations in the coming months.

Sharing a post on X, Pardeshi wrote, "A great honour to pay a courtesy call on Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi, @PMOIndia before proceeding to Turkiye as the next Ambassador of India. Look forward to contributing sincerely to advancing India-Turkey relations in the coming months."

Notably, on September 20, Muktesh Kumar Pardeshi was appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Turkey, the Ministry of External Affairs had said.

There are deep historical connections between India and Turkey. The first exchange of diplomatic missions between the Ottoman Sultans and the Muslim rulers of the subcontinent dates back to the years 1481-82, according to the Ministry of External Affairs.

According to the Embassy of India in Ankara, high-level bilateral exchanges include the visit of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to India to attend the G20 Summit in New Delhi from September 9 to 10, 2023 during which a bilateral meeting was also held between PM Modi and President Erdogan on the sidelines of the Summit.

Discussions took place on bilateral cooperation potential in areas like trade and investment, defence and security, civil aviation, and shipping. President Erdogan paid a state visit to India in 2017. Besides high political level engagements, President Erdogan was conferred an honorary degree by Jamia Milia Islamia University during the visit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the G20 Summit held in Antalya in November 2015.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor