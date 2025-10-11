Multi-party delegation engages with Indian diaspora in New York

New York [US], October 11 : A Parliamentary delegation led by Lok Sabha MP and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader PP Chaudhary interacted with members of the Indian diaspora in New York City on Friday.

The discussion, organised for the delegation to initiate an interaction with the Indian American community residing in New York, was attended by MPs Captain Brijesh Chowta, Nishikant Dubey, Ujjwal Deorao Nikam, S Phangnon Konyak, Dr Medha Vishram Kulkarni, Poonam Ben Maadam, Vamsi Krishna Gaddam, Vivek Tankha, Sribharat Mathukumilli, Rajeev Rai and N K Premachandran.

The delegation arrived in New York City on October 7 to represent India's stance at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) session.

The first batch of the Non-Official Delegation is being led by BJP MP and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, PP Chaudhary. This group, comprising 15 Members of Parliament from various political parties, will be in New York from October 8 to 14.

According to official releases, the Non-Official Delegation allows MPs to attend UN sessions, engage with India's Permanent Mission, and present India's democratic voice on international issues. The initiative reflects India's growing global role and the importance it places on parliamentary diplomacy.

Samajwadi Party MP Rajeev Rai stated that the "unofficial" delegation comprises members from several political parties, thereby ensuring a balanced representation of India's parliamentary diversity.

Earlier, PP Chaudhary, Leader of India's first delegation to the UNGA, Member of Parliament and Chairperson of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on One Nation One Election, delivered India's national statement during the General Debate in the Third Committee of the United Nations on October 8, where he sharply exposed Pakistan's record of oppression and propaganda, read a press note.

Rejecting Pakistan's baseless remarks on Jammu and Kashmir, Chaudhary reaffirmed that the Union Territory is an integral and inalienable part of India. He criticised Pakistan's habitual misuse of UN platforms to advance narrow political ends while rigging elections, jailing popular leaders, bombing its own population, and brutally suppressing popular protests. He reminded the global community that even Pakistan's own Army Chief has described the country as a "dump truck," exposing the rot within its governance.

Chaudhary underlined that India's Constitution, inspired by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, provides a rights-based framework ensuring every citizen can reach their full potential.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor