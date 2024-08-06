Multiple explosions heard in Kiev

Kiev, Aug 6 Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, was hit by a wave of explosions after an air raid alert, media reported.

The Ukrainian Air Force said on Monday that high-speed targets were heading towards the Kiev region amid a threat of ballistic missile attacks, Xinhua news agency reported.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on social media that air defence was operating in the capital.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor