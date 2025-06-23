Multiple injured in mass shootings in two US states

Washington, June 23 Several people sustained injuries in two separate mass shooting incidents reported from the US states of Pennsylvania and Indiana, local authorities confirmed on Monday.

In Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, gunfire erupted late Sunday night near North Saint Clair Street and Broad Street in East Liberty.

The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety stated that Zone 5 police officers were dispatched just after 11:45 p.m. following two separate ShotSpotter alerts indicating a total of fourteen gunshots.

While officers were en route, multiple emergency calls reported several victims with gunshot wounds.

"Pittsburgh Emergency Medical Services (EMS) transported three victims to area hospitals. One individual with a gunshot wound was transported in critical condition. A second with a gunshot wound was transported in serious condition and was later downgraded to critical condition at the hospital. And a third victim was transported in stable condition with a graze wound," the statement said.

Shortly afterwards, two additional victims arrived at Children's Hospital via private vehicle, both with gunshot wounds and both in stable condition.

In addition, EMS personnel treated approximately ten individuals at the scene for graze wounds or minor injuries sustained from falls. These individuals did not require hospitalisation.

The Mobile Crime Unit was deployed to recover shell casings and collect video evidence from the crime scene. Detectives from the Violent Crime Unit are leading the investigation. As of now, no arrests have been made, and the investigation remains ongoing.

In a separate incident in Indianapolis, Indiana, three people were shot near Monument Circle early Monday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) reported that officers responded to the shooting at the intersection of South Meridian and West Washington Streets, according to local media reports.

Upon arrival, police found three individuals with gunshot wounds. All three victims were reported to be in stable condition at this time.

Investigations are underway.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor