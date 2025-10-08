Mumbai: British PM Keir Starmer interacts with business leaders

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 8 : British Prime Minister Keir Starmer interacted with business leaders here in the financial capital on Wednesday as he commences his first official visit to India.

In a light-hearted moment, he was seen taking a selfie with a disposable camera during an interaction with business leaders at the Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai.

Upon his arrival in India, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), said in a post on X that the UK PM's visit marks a new chapter in the strong and dynamic India-UK partnership.

"A warm welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Mr. Acharya Devvrat @maha_governor at the airport. This is PM Starmer's first visit to India. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong & dynamic India-UK partnership."

A warm welcome to PM @Keir_Starmer of the United Kingdom! Received by Governor of Maharashtra and Gujarat Mr. Acharya Devvrat @maha_governor at the airport. This is PM Starmer’s first visit to India. This visit marks a new chapter in our strong & dynamic India-UK partnership.… pic.twitter.com/TShzoykM6l — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2025

{{{{twitter_post_id####

In another post on X, MEA noted that the UK PM has arrived in India with a large delegation of 125 members, consisting of CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors, and cultural leaders.

PM @Keir_Starmer of the UK has reached Mumbai, India with a large delegation of 125 members consisting of CEOs, entrepreneurs, university Vice Chancellors and cultural leaders. 🎥 Watch how the 🇮🇳-🇬🇧 Education cooperation is benefiting the common people. pic.twitter.com/2DnritEuKi — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) October 8, 2025

}}}}

This is Prime Minister Starmer's first official visit to India.

During the visit, on October 9 in Mumbai, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his British counterpart Prime Ministers will take stock of progress in diverse aspects of the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in line with 'Vision 2035', a focused and time bound 10-year Roadmap of programmes and initiatives in key pillars of trade and investment, technology and innovation, defence and security, climate and energy, health, education and people to people relations.

Both leaders will engage with businesses and industry leaders on the opportunities presented by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which will serve as a central pillar of the future India-UK economic partnership.

They will also exchange views on issues of regional and global importance.

The two Prime Ministers will attend the 6th edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses. The leaders will also engage with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.

The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK in July this year. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor