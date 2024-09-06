Mumbai-Frankfurt Vistara flight lands safely in Turkey after diversion
By ANI | Published: September 6, 2024 08:03 PM2024-09-06T20:03:41+5:302024-09-06T20:05:04+5:30
Ankara [Turkey], September 6 : Vistara Airlines announced on Friday that its Mumbai-Frankfurt flight that was diverted to Turkey due to security concerns has landed safely in Turkey.
Sharing a post on X, Vistara wrote, "Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates."
#DiversionUpdate: Flight UK27 from Mumbai to Frankfurt (BOM-FRA) has been diverted to Turkey (Erzurum airport) due to security reasons and has landed safely at 1905 hours. Please stay tuned for further updates.— Vistara (@airvistara) September 6, 2024
This is a developing story. More details are awaited.
