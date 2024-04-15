"Munich ki pukaar, Modi phir ek baar", echoes as Overseas Friends of BJP organise Havan in Germany

Munich [Germany], April 15 : The Overseas Friends of BJP (OFBJP) in Germany organised a Havan to support Prime Minister Narendra Modi in realising the vision of "Abki Baar 400 Paar" for the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.

The event, held at Sivalaayam Temple in Munich on April 14th, saw enthusiastic participation from over 100 BJP members and well-wishers of PM Modi. Prayers were offered for PM Modi's third Term.

Slogans like "Tisri Baar Modi Sarkaar, with 400 Paar" and "Munich ki pukaar, Modi phir ek baar" echoed during the entire programme.

Sunil Singh, co-convenor of OFBJP in Germany, highlighted the dedication of the Indian diaspora across the world. He also outlined a series of upcoming initiatives aimed at rallying support for the BJP and PM Modi.

On April 28, the Indian diaspora and BJP supporters will organise a car rally in Munich. Furthermore, on May 26th, a "Chai par charcha" session will be organised, fostering dialogue and engagement among BJP supporters.

In addition to these events, a "phone-a-friend" campaign is underway, where BJP members from Germany are reaching out to their respective constituencies, apprising them of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government.

Under the "Vikshit Bharat" video campaign, the NRI diaspora across Germany will share their experiences of change since 2014, when PM Modi's BJP government came to power in the world's largest democracy.

Sunil Singh told ANI, emphasising the importance of providing perspective to the 140 crore Bharatiya.

The BJP's outreach efforts extend beyond Germany, with a global campaign aimed at engaging NRIs to fulfill PM Modi's slogan of "Abki Baar 400 Paar".

The BJP has invited foreign party representatives to India to witness the magnitude of the democratic exercise and understand the party's campaign strategies during the Lok Sabha polls.

ANI sources reveal that the BJP has extended invitations to many foreign parties to send their representatives, to observe India's Lok Sabha polls as the world's largest democratic exercise.

