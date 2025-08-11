"Munir made inflammatory, provocative, and communally poisonous statements": Jairam Ramesh slams Pak army chief

New Delhi [India], August 11 : Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh on Monday strongly condemned Pakistan Army Chief General Asim Munir's recent statements, calling them "dangerous, inflammatory, and completely unacceptable".

Ramesh expressed dismay over the American establishment's special treatment of General Munir, given his past statements. Ramesh questioned the implications of such diplomatic engagements on India's relations with the US, especially considering Trump's claims of brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

"On April 16, 2025, General Asim Munir made inflammatory, provocative, and communally poisonous statements. These very statements provided oxygen to the brutal terrorist attacks that took place in Pahalgam on April 22, 2025," he said in a post on X.

Weeks before the Pahalgam attack on April 22, which claimed the lives of 26 people, Munir said Pakistan will not forget the issue of Kashmir, asserting, "It was our jugular vein."

The Pahalgam terror attack took place on April 22, in which 26 people were killed. The incident led to the launch of Operation Sindoor, in which the armed forces targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

Despite this, General Munir was invited to lunch with US President Donald Trump on June 18, 2025, at the White House, sparking controversy in India.

General Munir also attended the farewell ceremony of General Michael Kurilla, head of the US Central Command, in Tampa, Florida, on August 8, 2025. Kurilla had previously praised Pakistan as a "splendid partner" in counter-terrorism operations.

"On June 18, 2025, President Trump invited Field Marshal Asim Munir to the White House for an unexpected lunch meeting. On August 8, 2025, Field Marshal was in Tampa, Florida, to attend the farewell ceremony of General Michael Kurilla, the head of the US Central Command, who had previously praised Pakistan as a 'splendid partner' in counter-terrorism operations. On August 10, 2025, while addressing the Pakistani diaspora in the US, Field Marshal Asim Munir made the most dangerous, inflammatory, and completely unacceptable statements regarding a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan. The Indian National Congress strongly condemns these statements. It is extremely strange that the American establishment is giving such special honor to such a person," he added.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued a strong statement in response to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff during his visit to the United States.

"Our attention has been drawn to remarks reportedly made by the Pakistani Chief of Army Staff while on a visit to the United States. Nuclear sabre-rattling is Pakistan's stock-in-trade," the MEA official spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added, "The international community can draw its own conclusions on the irresponsibility inherent in such remarks, which also reinforce the well-held doubts about the integrity of nuclear command and control in a state where the military is hand-in-glove with terrorist groups."

The MEA spokesperson further expressed regret that these remarks were made from the soil of a friendly third country. "It is also regrettable that these remarks should have been made from the soil of a friendly third country," the official said.

"India has already made it clear that it will not give in to nuclear blackmail and will continue to take all necessary steps to safeguard its national security, the MEA spokesperson affirmed." the MEA statement further said.

