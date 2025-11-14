Murmu returns after historic Africa tour, calls Indian diaspora "cultural ambassadors"

New Delhi [India], November 14 : President Droupadi Murmu returned to New Delhi on Friday after completing her State visit to Angola and Botswana, a visit marked by high-level meetings, ceremonial welcomes and discussions to deepen India's ties with both African nations.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, President Murmu enplaned for India after concluding her engagements in Botswana. In a special gesture, Botswana's President Duma Gideon Boko personally came to the airport to see her off. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, "Wrapping up a fruitful State visit to Botswana, President Droupadi Murmu has departed for New Delhi. In a special gesture, President Duma Gideon Boko came to see off President Murmu at the airport."

Earlier in the day, in a Special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on the President's State visit to Botswana, Sudhakar Dalela, Secretary (Economic Relations), said, "President arrived in Botswana on the evening of 11th November on her first ever state visit by a Head of State from India to Botswana. On arrival, in a special gesture, Hon'ble President was warmly received by the Hon'ble President of Botswana at the airport. Hon'ble President was given a ceremonial welcome and she inspected the Guard of Honour."

Dalela said that both sides held delegation-level talks later.

"Yesterday, Hon'ble President was received at the President's office by Hon'ble President Boko, the two leaders held a tete-a-tete, which was followed by delegation level talks between the two sides. From the Botswana side, several Cabinet Ministers and senior officials were present at the talks. From the Indian delegation side, Minister of State for Railways and Jal Shakti, Shri V. Somanna, and two members of Parliament, Vasava and DK Aruna, and senior officials participated at the talks," he said.Boko and Murmu discussed ways to further strengthen and deepen our partnership in sectors of mutual interest.During her visit, President Murmu addressed the Indian community in Gaborone and emphasised their role in strengthening India-Botswana relations. "The relationship between India and Botswana is based on trust, respect, and shared democratic values," MEA spokesperson Jaiswal quoted her in an X post.

Before departing for New Delhi, she met the Indian diaspora at a reception hosted by the High Commissioner of India to Botswana. MoS V. Somanna and MPs Vasava and Aruna were also present.

In her address, President Murmu said the Indian community serves as "true cultural ambassadors of India", reflecting values of hard work, honesty and harmony that resonate with both nations.

She urged them to continue contributing to Botswana's progress while remaining closely connected to India. She also encouraged them to take advantage of initiatives such as OCI scheme and Pravasi Bharatiya Diwas, and to share their experiences in India's development, as per the press statement.

The President informed the gathering that during her talks with President Boko, both sides agreed to deepen cooperation in trade, education, health, digital technologies, agriculture and renewable energy.

President Murmu began her State visit on November 8, travelling first to Angola and then to Botswana. The tour was historic as it marked the first-ever State visit by an Indian President to both nations. According to the MEA, the trip aimed at strengthening India's partnership with Africa and expanding cooperation across priority areas.

President Murmu has now concluded her Africa tour and returned to India.

