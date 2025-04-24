Museum of the Future debuts upgraded AI-enabled humanoid robot 'Ameca'

Dubai [UAE], April 24 (ANI/ WAM): The Museum of the Future has unveiled the latest version of Ameca, an advanced humanoid robot now equipped with enhanced and sophisticated capabilities for interacting with visitors.

This newly AI-enabled robot joins the museum's diverse collection of intelligent robots and pioneering technologies, all supporting its mission to shape humanity's future by advancing both the human experience and AI-driven innovation.

Museum visitors can meet the upgraded version of Ameca on the "Tomorrow, Today" floor, where it will serve as an intelligent assistant, offering a unique interactive experience.

Now capable of more realistic facial expressions, natural human-like responses, and precise movements, Ameca can also communicate fluently with visitors in more than six languages, including Arabic, English, Chinese, Hindi, Spanish, and Russian, making it truly a multilingual smart assistant for global audiences.

Powered by the latest Tritium 3 system, Ameca seamlessly integrates with cutting-edge AI technologies, including facial and voice recognition as well as instant translation. The humanoid robot is also capable of analysing facial expressions and emotions, enabling more intuitive and human-like responses.

As part of the week's highlights, the Museum of the Future will host the AI Retreat, an exclusive invitation-only gathering of more than 100 global leaders, technology giants, and government and private sector decision-makers, along with leading AI experts.

The event will explore the impact of AI across key areas including the economy, data, infrastructure, and talent development as well as other events and activities taking place during the week. (ANI/ WAM)

