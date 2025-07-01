Musk would probably have to close up shop and head back home: Trump takes aim at Tesla CEO over EV mandate, subsidies

Washington, DC [US], July 1 : US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (local time) claimed that Tesla CEO Elon Musk's business would not survive without government subsidies, suggesting that Musk would "probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa" if subsidies are not given to him.

Trump stated that Musk was aware of his view against the electric vehicle mandate long before he endorsed him for US President. He stated that electric vehicles are fine; however, everyone should not be forced to purchase one. He asked the Department of Government Efficiency to have a "good look" at the subsidies given to Musk.

In a statement shared on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump stated, "Elon Musk knew, long before he so strongly endorsed me for President, that I was strongly against the EV Mandate. It is ridiculous, and was always a major part of my campaign. Electric cars are fine, but not everyone should be forced to own one."

"Elon may get more subsidies than any human being in history, by far, and without subsidies, Elon would probably have to close up shop and head back home to South Africa. No more Rocket launches, Satellites, or Electric Car Production, and our Country would save a FORTUNE. Perhaps we should have DOGE take a good, hard look at this? BIG MONEY TO BE SAVED!," he added.

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/114776149269773065

Trump's latest statement comes after Elon Musk strongly criticised the US President's "big, beautiful bill" and stressed that it is time for a new political party that cares about the people.

In a post on X, Musk stated, "It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one-party country - the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people."

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1939762942851027127

He further asked, "How can you call yourself the Freedom Caucus if you vote for a DEBT SLAVERY bill with the biggest debt ceiling increase in history?"

"Polls show that this bill is political suicide for the Republican Party," Musk said in a post on X on Saturday.

https://x.com/elonmusk/status/1939069416756650401

Musk also engaged in a public feud with Trump following his departure from the Trump administration, during which he called for US President's impeachment and accused him of being linked to the files of sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor