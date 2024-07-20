Muslim Council of Elders calls for global strategy to combat hate speech, intolerance, discrimination

Abu Dhabi [UAE], July 20 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Ahmed Al-Tayeb, the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, called for the unification of international efforts to formulate a global strategy to counter all forms of hate speech, intolerance, extremism, and discrimination.

The Council emphasized the importance of promoting values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence, as well as enacting binding international legislation to eliminate threats to global security and peace.

In a statement marking the International Day for Countering Hate Speech, the Council stated that cultural and religious diversity should be a source of strength and enrichment for societies, not a cause for conflict or disputes.

It affirmed that diversity is a divine principle and that pluralism, acceptance, and respect for others should be the foundation of dialogue between different religions, cultures, and civilisations, aiming for a world where everyone enjoys peace, security, and stability.

The Muslim Council of Elders is making significant efforts to combat hate speech, intolerance, and discrimination through numerous initiatives, programs, and projects that aim to promote and strengthen the values of dialogue, tolerance, and coexistence as well as various international conferences that seek to build bridges of dialogue and communication between different cultures and religions, thereby fostering a culture of tolerance, respect, and acceptance of others. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor