Muslim Council of Elders, COP29 Presidency to hold Baku Faith Summit for Climate, organise Faith Pavilion

Baku [Azerbaijan], August 2 (ANI/WAM): The Secretary-General of the Muslim Council of Elders, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam has met with Mukhtar Babayev, President of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), in Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

The pair discussed the ongoing preparations for the Faith Leaders Summit for Climate in Baku, under the patronage of President Ilham Aliyev of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and the organisation of the second edition of the Faith Pavilion at COP29, following the success of its first edition in Dubai at COP28.

During the meeting, Judge Mohamed Abdelsalam highlighted that the Global Faith Leaders Summit for Climate, hosted in Abu Dhabi last November prior to COP28, culminated in the launch of the "Call of Conscience: Abu Dhabi Joint Statement for Climate," which was co-signed by 30 religious leaders, including Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, Grand Imam of Al-Azhar and Chairman of the Muslim Council of Elders, and His Holiness Pope Francis of the Catholic Church.

This event underscored the significant role that religious leaders can play in raising community awareness about the existential issue of climate change and motivating positive environmental actions. He also emphasised the need to establish a mechanism to ensure the continuity of these efforts up to and beyond COP30 in Brazil.

Mukhtar Babayev praised the efforts led by the Muslim Council of Elders, under the chairmanship of Dr. Ahmed Al-Tayeb, to activate the role of religious leaders in global climate action. He expressed his anticipation for the Faith Leaders Summit for Climate and the organisation of the Faith Pavilion at COP29, while noting that he is hopeful that the outcomes would contribute to achieving climate justice, protecting the planet, and ensuring the sustainability of its resources for future generations. (ANI/WAM)

