Muslim Council of Elders holds cultural seminar on interfaith cooperation for sustainable development

Jakarta [Indonesia], August 18 (ANI/WAM): The Muslim Council of Elders organised a cultural seminar titled 'Religion and Environmental Issues: Interfaith Cooperation for Sustainable Development' during the Indonesia International Islamic Book Fair.

The seminar was presented by Fakhruddin Mangunjaya, Head of the Islamic Studies Center at the National University of Indonesia, and Mukhlis Muhammad Hanafi, Director of the Branch Office of the Muslim Council of Elders in Indonesia. The seminar discussed ways to activate the role of religions in guiding human behaviour and enhancing moral commitment towards caring for the environment and protecting its natural resources.

Fakhruddin Mangunjaya, Head of the Islamic Studies Center at the National University of Indonesia, spoke about the three main environmental crises facing humanity today: climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution. He emphasised the vital role that religions can play in addressing these challenges by promoting the concept of moral responsibility and encouraging a shift in human behaviour towards respecting and preserving the environment.

Mangunjaya pointed out that the role of religion does not exist in isolation from other influencing factors but complements the effects of education, legislation, and laws in achieving effective and sustainable change in the practices of individuals and communities to protect the environment.

He explained that religion can effectively contribute to changing individual and community practices by serving as an ethical reference, holding individuals accountable, promoting principles of mutual respect, curbing excessive consumption, and redistributing resources fairly.

Mukhlis Muhammad Hanafi, Director of the Branch Office of the Muslim Council of Elders in Indonesia, stated that all humans, regardless of their beliefs or religions, share a common responsibility to protect the Earth and ensure its sustainability for future generations.

He clarified that different religions, at their core teachings, call for the care and preservation of the environment because protecting the environment and its natural resources is not only a critical need for the continuity of life but also a part of the ethical and religious duties that individuals must faithfully adhere to.

The Muslim Council of Elders is participating with a special booth for the third consecutive time at the 22nd edition of the Indonesia International Islamic Book Fair 2024, held from August 14 to 18 in the Indonesian capital. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor