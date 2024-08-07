Muslim Students Organisation of India chief warns of external influence and radical shift in Bangladesh

New Delhi [India], August 7 : Muslim Students Organisation of India (MSO) chairman Shujaat Ali Quadri expressed grave concerns over the deteriorating situation and political turmoil in Bangladesh following the recent dissolution of the Sheikh Hasina government.

Quadri highlighted that the riots in Bangladesh are a severe concern, suggesting that they are being propagated by an external enemy he referred to as a "White Man."

Referencing Hasina's interview, Quadri pointed out that these riots were orchestrated by state enemies.

He said, "The way that Sheikh Hasina's government was forced and pressured to dissolve makes it clear that this is an act orchestrated by the enemies of Bangladesh. This was previously pointed out by her."

"A 'White Man' had reached out to the former PM of Bangladesh, raising several demands, one of which included building a foreign airbase on Bangladesh's soil. But when the PM did not agree, efforts to topple the government were triggered, and a fake protest was built to take down the government," he added.

In his interview with ANI, Shujaat Ali Quadri mentioned that the current protests were built around the issue of reservation, a matter closed by the Supreme Court of Bangladesh in 2018.

He explained, "A mob was very carefully mobilized to create chaos that would ultimately topple the government."

He claimed that the unrest began with a series of social media posts featuring old, edited, and doctored photos and videos, falsely portraying Sheikh Hasina as a "dictator."

According to Quadri, several bot accounts on 'X' were created to damage Hasina's image using copy-and-paste propaganda methods. Most of the images and videos shared in these posts were fake, altered, and edited to serve malicious purposes.

Expressing his concerns over the violence and attacks on minorities in Bangladesh, Quadri stated, "Violence against any community and minority is condemnable. Until the previous PM held her chair, she protected the Hindu minorities in her country as her government was formed on the principles of non-violence and tolerance towards all communities. However, the same cannot be said about the upcoming government, which may follow a radical and hardcore ideology."

He emphasised that the transfer of power to radical forces is a concern not only for India, as a neighbour of Bangladesh but for humanity as a whole.

"I seriously condemn it and urge the Indian government to take adequate steps to protect the minorities in Bangladesh. We also urge the upcoming government of Bangladesh to stop all attacks on minorities immediately and take steps to protect these minorities, their properties, and their pilgrimage sites," Quadri added.

Bangladesh is facing a fluid political situation with Sheikh Hasina, on August 5, tendering her resignation from her post in the wake of mounting protests. The protests, led majorly by students demanding an end to a quota system for government jobs, took the shape of anti-government protests.

Sheikh Hasina arrived in India on Monday evening after tendering her resignation. It is not clear if Sheikh Hasina will continue to stay in Delhi or move to another location later.

On Tuesday, Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin announced the dissolution of the country's parliament to make way for the formation of an interim administration, Dhaka Tribune reported.

Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus has been appointed as the head of Bangladesh's interim government, Dhaka Tribune reported. Bangladesh President's Press Secretary, Joynal Abedin, made the announcement. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Chairperson Khaleda Zia has also been released from jail.

