"Must stand up to Putin's imperialism," says UK Foreign Secy Lammy as he reaches Kyiv with US Secretary Blinken

Kyiv [Ukraine], September 11 : UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy on Wednesday reached Ukrainian capital Kyiv with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and reiterated his support for Ukraine amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Sharing a picture with Blinken on X, Lammy wrote, "I am in Kyiv today with US Secretary of State Blinken to reiterate our united and ironclad support for Ukraine. We must stand up to Vladimir Putin's (Russian President) imperialism. Our collective security depends on it."

Meanwhile, Matthew Miller, the United States State Department spokesperson, said that Blinken and Lammy are currently in Kyiv to reaffirm their support for Ukraine. The visit underscores the significance of the collaborative efforts between the US and the UK to counter Russia's aggression.

Sharing a post on X, Miller said, "Secretary Blinken is in Kyiv with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy to underscore the importance of our ongoing joint efforts to counter Russia's aggression."

"The US and UK stand united with Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and freedom," the post added.

.@SecBlinken is in Kyiv with UK Foreign Secretary @DavidLammy to underscore the importance of our ongoing joint efforts to counter Russia's aggression. The U.S. and UK stand united with Ukraine as they defend their sovereignty and freedom.

Notably, Blinken and Lammy will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and senior Ukrainian government officials to discuss continued support for Ukraine's defence against Russia's aggression and ways to ensure Ukraine can thrive militarily, economically, and democratically in the long term, a press release by the US Department of State had said.

A day before, during a joint press conference with Lammy, Blinken had said that one of the most important priorities includes providing support to Ukraine. He said, "...The priorities include our resolute support to Ukraine faced with the ongoing Russian aggression. The US, UK, and our leaders are providing security assistance to Ukraine, and together from day one, we continue to say that we stand strongly with our Ukrainian partners.

The US Secretary also targeted China and said that Russian President Vladimir Putin's ability to carry out his aggressive actions against Ukraine is bolstered by the support he receives from China.

"One of the reasons that Putin is able to continue this aggression is because of the provision of support from the People's Republic of China. China is the biggest supplier of machine tools, the biggest supplier of micro-electronics, all of which are helping Russia sustain its defence industrial base," Blinken said.

