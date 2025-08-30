"Must stop covering Trump's lawlessness": Democrat Representative pushes for resolution to end tariff after Appeals court ruling

Washington, DC [US] August 30 : After a federal appeals court ruled President Donald Trump's tariffs "illegal," Democrat Representative Gregory Meeks urged Mike Johnson, Speaker of the House of Representatives, to take up his resolution to end tariffs.

Noting the court judgment that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) does not allow Trump to impose tariffs, Gregory Meeks said that Speaker Johnson must stop covering for "Trump's lawlessness."

"Both trial & appellate courts told Trump his tariffs are illegal, as I argued in amicus briefs with my colleagues. IEEPA's not a tariff statute. Speaker Johnson must stop covering for Trump's lawlessness & put my resolutions on the floor to end the tariffs." Gregory Meeks said.

The statement comes after a federal appeals court ruled that the International Emergency Economic Powers Act does not authorise a president to impose tariffs like the ones Trump used the law for earlier this year, the Federal Circuit said in an unsigned opinion upholding a lower-court ruling against Trump's tariffs.

The judges noted that Trump's unprecedented tariffs are an overstep of his power because the ability to impose taxes, including tariffs, is "a core Congressional power" that the Constitution grants to the legislative branch, as per CNN.

Following the court's ruling, Donald Trump affirmed that all tariffs imposed on the countries will remain in effect, calling a recent ruling by a "highly Partisan Appeals Court" incorrect.

"ALL TARIFFS ARE STILL IN EFFECT! Today, a Highly Partisan Appeals Court incorrectly said that our Tariffs should be removed, but they know the United States of America will win in the end. If these Tariffs ever went away, it would be a total disaster for the Country. It would make us financially weak, and we have to be strong," Trump said.

On April 2, President Donald Trump announced a sweeping set of new tariffs targeting around 60 countries or trade blocs with significant trade deficits with the United States, marking the largest US tariff hike in almost 100 years. He called the occasion "Liberation Day".

India has also been on the receiving end, with 25 per cent tariffs imposed on its goods and another 25 per cent penalty for purchasing Russian crude oil, taking the total to a staggering 50 per cent.

Meanwhile, a recent report by American multinational investment bank and financial services company Jefferies stated that the steep 50 per cent tariffs imposed by the United States on Indian goods are largely a result of President Donald Trump's "personal pique" at not being allowed to mediate in the India-Pakistan conflict.

The report said the American president had reportedly hoped to intervene following the four-day military conflict between the two countries in May.

It stated "tariffs are primarily the consequence of the American president's "personal pique" that he was not allowed to play a role in seeking to end the long running acrimony between India and Pakistan".

India has consistently maintained that it does not accept third-party intervention in its conflicts with Pakistan.

