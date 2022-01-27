Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan to mark Black Day today over brutal treatment of party workers by Karachi police
By ANI | Published: January 27, 2022 02:37 PM2022-01-27T14:37:00+5:302022-01-27T14:45:13+5:30
Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan said it will observe "Black Day" on Thursday over the brutal treatment of Pakistan police to the party workers in Karachi, said MQM-P Convener Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, local media reported.
The Express Tribune quoting MQM-P spokesman reported that a senior member of MQM-P North Karachi UC-5 joint organizer Aslam Bhai, who was injured in Wednesday's protest, succumbed to his injuries during treatment at Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre late on Wednesday evening.
Karachi police used baton-charge, tear gas to disperse MQM-P protesters who had gathered in large numbers in the afternoon hours, attempting to reach the Chief Minister House for a sit-in.
As a result, the flow of traffic was severely affected on the road considered to be the city's main artery, according to Geo TV.
The police, however, baton-charged the crowd and used tear gas shells in an attempt to dissuade it from entering the red zone.
MQM-P representatives said several women and children participating in the protests sustained injuries, while the police arrested several (MQM-P) leaders and activists.
Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadaqat Hussain was also injured because of the baton charge, as reported by Geo TV.
( With inputs from ANI )
