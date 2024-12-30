MWM protests in Karachi: Multiple roads closed amid demonstrations

Karachi [Pakistan], December 30 : Protests by Majlis-e-Wahdatul-Muslimeen (MWM) have brought parts of Karachi to a standstill, with multiple key roads closed due to demonstrations, ARY News reported on Monday.

The MWM had called for nationwide protests to show solidarity with the people of Parachinar, who have been staging their sit-in for six days demanding justice and peace, as reported by Dawn.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police, the following roads are currently blocked due to sit-ins.

MA Jinnah Road, Numaish Chowrangi, and Kamran Chowrangi are completely blocked from all directions due to MWM protests, as per ARY News.

The protesters have blocked both roads from Johar Mor to Johar Chowrangi.

Professor Ghufran Ahmad Road between Block 19 and Block 20 in Gulistan-e-Johar is closed.

According to ARY News, the road near Noor-e-Elahi Hotel at Saffora Chowrangi, as well as the route leading to Rim Jhim Tower, is blocked by protesters setting up tents on the main road. Additionally, Abu Al-Hasan Isfahani Road and the Super Highway near Abbas Town are also closed to traffic.

Other affected areas include Five Star Chowrangi, University Road heading towards Samama Shopping Centre, and NIPA Road, all of which are blocked.

Traffic is also restricted on Shams-ud-Din Azimi Road near DHA Flats, Surjani Road, and the Incholi Shahrah-e-Pakistan route towards Sohraab Goth. Nawab Sadiq Ali Khan Road, stretching from Nazimabad No. 1 to Nazimabad No. 2, is similarly closed.

Notably, The MWM is continuing protests at 10 spots in Karachi against the Kurram issue, the Karachi traffic police said.

Meanwhile, traffic police have launched a 24/7 helpline to assist the residents of Karachi amid the ongoing Majlis Wahdat-e-Muslimeen (MWM).

For Karachi citizens, the Traffic Police have established a 24-hour operation at their 1915 helpline office, working in three shifts to provide real-time traffic updates.

Following the situation, Sub-Inspector Ilyas Siyal stated, "We are utilizing four telephones exclusively for the helpline and monitoring the situation through cameras. While the protests have disrupted traffic for three days, we are guiding citizens on which routes are blocked and suggesting alternative paths to their destinations."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor