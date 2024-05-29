My determination to set a record drove me to Everest: Nepal's climber Dawa Finjhok Sherpa

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 29 : Determination to set a record drove him to Mount Everest, said Nepal's climber Dawa Finjhok Sherpa, who scaled the world's highest peak three times in just 8 days this month.

He summited the Everest on May 12, May 17 and May 20, setting a record. He completed the feat with the aid of supplemental oxygen. He also attempted his fourth summit but had to abort it.

"It was one of my dreams, to make at least one record in my life. So I chose to climb the Everest three times in 8 days 13 hours and 35 minutes," Dawa toldin an interview as he reached Kathmandu on Wednesday.

Nepal's record-holding climber has been working with 'Seven Summit Treks' for years.

"I am very happy for accomplishing it. The record itself is a thing to be happy about. I have been working for so long in this field and was determined to set a record which I was able to accomplish this season," Dawa told ANI.

He said he had been preparing for about one year.

"I had started preparation for it one year before- the training and all. I finally complete it this season," Dawa said about his preparation.

Dawa Finjhok was part of the mission to retrieve the body of Indian national Goutam Ghosh, who was buried under the snow at an altitude of 8,400 meters (27,500 feet) in 2017. Ghosh had died in 2016 at the Everest. It was one of the most tiring and challenging mission which he was part.

"Setting out the target is a challenge within. In order to achieve it, the finances were the issues that I would face but I managed to achieve it through the help of the sponsors who had supported me," Dawa said thanking his sponsors for their unravelling support.

With the climbing season for the year wrapped up, Dawa is planning to take a rest for a few days in Kathmandu and start preparing for the next season which would start next year around May.

"I don't have any immediate plans but will look further in the field of mountaineering. I just returned from the Everest this morning, I will rest for a few days and then plan for the coming days," Dawa said.

