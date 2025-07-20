"My entire life is at stake... appeal to Government to bring back my husband": Wife of Indian national abducted in Niger

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 20 : The family of Ranjit Singh from Jammu and Kashmir who was abducted in Niger's Dosso region has appealed fro help from the Gvernment to help to bring him back home safely. His wife, Sheila Devi, in a heartfelt message shared her plight and asked the government for swift intervention into the situation.

In an exclusive interview to ANI, his wife, Sheila Devi said, "My husband's name is Ranjit Singh. He works in Niger as senior safety officer in a transmission lightning company. This a transmission line and the company's name is Transrail. On July 15 I tried to contact him, since then there has been no communication".

She said that when she wasn't able to contact her husband, Sheila Devi got in touch with the management who informed them of a terrorist attack which had taken place. In order to escape, people ran to the jungle and she was informed that her husband too ran into the forest.

She said that after speaking to her husband's colleagues she got to know that Ranjit Singh was abducted by terrorists. "This news was confirmed to me on July 16."

Shiela Devi appealed to the Indian government and all the higher authorities to "please bring back my husband home safely."

"I have no idea in what condition my husband is," she said breaking down into tears. "My entire life is at stake... I appeal Indian government to bring back my husband," she said sobbing.

Stating that she has an old and ailing family and three young children to look after and that only the swift action and intervention by higher Indian authorities would help bring back her husband.

Sheila Devi said she has received positive response from the District Commissioner of Ramban.

Those who have taken my husband hostage, I request them too to please return my husband back safely".

Singh, a resident of Ramban district in Jammu and Kashmir was working at a construction site when unidentified armed assailants ambushed a Nigerian army unit guarding an electrical line construction project. Two other Indians lost their lives in the incident.

Located in the remote village of Chakka Kundi in Ramban, the family of Ranjit Singh sat shrouded unaware of his whereabouts.

Ranjit Singh's father, Mohan Lal Sen has also urged the Government of India to take immediate action to secure his son's release, expressing concern for his well-being and safety.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Mohan Lal Sen, said, "We want to tell Modiji to act on it, Government of India should work to bring him back. We have been suffering from the last 5-6 days. He has little children. We are very worried about him- where is he abducted, has he eaten anything or not".

His mother, Sadhu Devi, is distraught, hasn't slept or eaten since the incident, and is desperate to see her son return home.

In a heinous terror attack, two Indians were killed while one was abducted in the Dosso region of Niger, as noted by the Indian Embassy in Niger.

The Indian Embassy in Niamey is in touch with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of those killed and ensure safe release of the abducted Indian.

The mission also cautioned all Indians in Niger to remain vigilant. The Indian Embassy in Niger is working closely with local authorities to repatriate the mortal remains of the two deceased Indians and ensure Ranjit Singh's safe release.

Arab News reported citing local sources that unidentified armed attackers ambushed a Nigerien army unit providing security at a construction site for an electrical line in the Dosso region, around 100 kilometres (63 miles) from the capital city of Niamey.

Previously in March, Niger had seen a terrorist attack by the Islamic State in Great Sahara in Kokorou, which had resulted in the deaths of at least 44 civilians and had left 13 severely injured, as reported by UN Security Council Press.

US State Department's 2023 Country Report on Terrorism for Niger had observed, that terrorist organizations exploited Niger's extensive borderlands and sparsely populated regions to attack and recruit among populations where access to government services was weak and economic opportunity negligible.

Niger is in the midst of a political upheaval as a military coup has taken control, ousting the democratically elected President. Niger has been facing a severe security crisis due to jihadist insurgencies linked to Al-Qaida and the Islamic State, exacerbated by a military coup in July 2023.

In July, 2023 President Mohamed Bazoum was detained by the Presidential Guard and General Abdourahamane Tchiani declared himself the new leader. This event led to widespread international condemnation.

The Niger coup is the seventh such event in West and Central Africa since 2020, highlighting a concerning trend of military interventions in the region.

The region has seen several attacks targeting foreigners, including kidnappings of aid workers and Indian nationals.

