'My Health' conference calls for promoting physical activity, healthy nutrition as the cornerstone of sustainable health

Sharjah [UAE], October 23 (ANI/WAM): Under the patronage of Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA), the 10th edition of the 'My Health' conference commenced today ( Wednesday) with over 36 experts in physical and mental health, sports and nutrition, who will be leading 22 keynotes, panel discussions, workshops, and talks during the 2-day event.

Organised by the Health Promotion Department at the Supreme Council for Family Affairs (SCFA) in a strategic partnership with University of Sharjah under the theme 'Health and Wellbeing' at the University of Sharjah, the opening ceremony was attended by Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi, Chairman of the Department of Statistics and Community Development (DSCD); Salem bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Director of the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA); Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA; Ibtihal Fadhil, Founder and Chairperson of the Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance; Hamid M.K. Al-Naimiy, Chancellor, University of Sharjah. Leading officials, medical professionals, academics, students and media representatives also attended the ceremony.

During the opening session, speakers underscored the key role of good physical and mental health in maintaining a balanced lifestyle. Listing sufficient sleep and regular physical activity as necessary for achieving this balance and delaying aging, they strongly advocated for a diet based on healthy, home-cooked meals, warning against the dangers of ready-made foods, particularly for children.

They stressed that the awareness of good health begins at home with conscious food choices and promoting physical activity as an essential part of a family's lifestyle.

In her opening keynote, Iman Rashid Saif, Director of the Health Promotion Department at SCFA, highlighted that the conference aligns with the vision of Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and the guidance of Sheikha Jawaher, who consider human development as a key pillar of progress.

She said: "Over the past decade, the conference has been instrumental in raising awareness and shaping health policies at both local and international levels. We hope to achieve positive and sustainable outcomes that enhance people's quality of life, as health promotion is a collective mission requiring the collaboration of institutions and organisations."

Iman Rashid Saif continued: "We've chosen the theme 'Health and Wellbeing' because true happiness cannot exist without health. Our discussions cover a range of issues, including the impact of the digital world on mental health, healthy living and health-promoting environments. We recognise that today's technological advancements present complex challenges that require thorough analysis by experts from various healthcare sectors."

In her address, Ibtihal Fadhil, Founder and Chairperson of the Eastern Mediterranean NCD Alliance, expressed her gratitude to Jawaher for her unwavering support to advancing public health and preventing non-communicable diseases (NCDs), which continue to pose significant challenges both globally and locally.

She said: "Since its establishment in 2017, the Regional NCD Alliance has collaborated with health and civil society organisations across 22 countries in our region to promote investment in health and the prevention of NCDs, with a focus on community involvement in the development and implementation of health programmes."

Fadhil acknowledged the persistent challenges in combating NCDs but expressed optimism about achieving further milestones towards building health-conscious communities.

The conference opened with a panel discussion titled 'From Childhood to Wellbeing: The Impact of Fast Food Culture and Secrets to Longevity,' which featured Ahmed Mohammad Abdul Malik, a Family Medicine Consultant in Kuwait, and Hashem Adnan Al Kilani, a Professor of Kinesiology and Sport Science at the University of Jordan.

Abdul Malik ranked sleep third in importance after physical activity and nutrition for overall health. He identified the growing reliance on ready-made meals and dining outdriven by media targeting childrenas a major risk to future generations.

He advised establishing a healthy diet at home, limiting fast food to once a week, and guiding children towards more nutritious choices. Abdul Malik emphasised the importance of conscious shopping, reducing harmful foods like fast food and soft drinks, and increasing fruits and vegetables. He advocated a return to home-cooked meals and urged parents to model healthy eating and active lifestyles for their children from a young age.

For his part, Al Kilani stressed the importance of seven to eight hours of sleep and regular physical activity to maintain physical and mental health. He recommended three ten-minute workout sessions in a day, rather than one prolonged workout to sustain energy levels. He highlighted that a balanced approach, emphasising a deeper focus on achieving a good quality of life, rather than our age.

Addressing daily stress, he noted that elevated cortisol levels harm both body and mind and suggested regular exercise and relaxation techniques to counteract this. He warned that a lack of consistent physical activity significantly raises mortality risks, urging people to adopt healthier habits, including avoiding smoking.

At the conclusion of the opening ceremony, Mohammed bin Humaid Al Qasimi honoured the 10th edition's partners and sponsors in the presence of Iman Rashid Saif. (ANI/WAM)

