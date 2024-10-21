Myanmar: 8 dead, 18 missing in ferry accident

Yangon, Oct 21 At least eight people have died with 18 others missing and 11 hospitalised over injury after a passenger ferry capsized in southern Myanmar, an official from the Myeik Fire Services Department said on Monday.

The accident occurred in Palaw Township of Myeik District in Tanintharyi Region, around 9:15 p.m. local time on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the official.

The accident was caused by a strong whirlpool, which flipped the ferry, he added.

"We are having difficulty obtaining further information due to poor weather conditions and internet connectivity in the area," he said.

The number of deaths and missing persons may increase as rescue and search operations are still underway, he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor