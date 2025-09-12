Myanmar Army Commander visits Shatrujeet Brigade, inspects operational capabilities

Agra (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 12 : Myanmar Army's Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo visited the Shatrujeet Brigade, where he was briefed on the Brigade's training, specialised operational capabilities and its role in modern warfare, a statement by the Indian Army said on Friday.

The delegation also held talks on the emerging security challenges.

In a post on X, the Indian Army said, "Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, Commander, BSO-1, Myanmar Army, visited the Shatrujeet Brigade on 10-11 September 2025. During the visit, he was briefed on the Brigade's elite training, specialised operational capabilities and its role in modern warfare. The delegation also engaged in meaningful interactions and discussions, focusing on emerging security challenges. The visit further reinforced the bonds of friendship and trust, while providing a strong impetus to India-Myanmar defence cooperation and mutual understanding between the two Armies."

The Myanmar Army delegation had also visited Gaya.

In a post on X, the Army said, "Six Member Delegation of Myanmar Army, headed by Lt Gen Ko Ko Oo, Commander Bureau of Special Operations-1 visited Officers Training Academy, OTA, Gaya on 11 Sep 25 as part of 7th Army to Army Staff Talks, AAST for gaining insights into the Functioning and Organisation of OTA, Gaya. Meaningful discussions were held with an aim to exchange Ideas to enhance Cooperation and sharing of Best Practices in Training. The delegation also visited various Training Facilities."

Earlier on Thursday, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi met Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, the Commander of BSO-1 in the Myanmar Army, on Wednesday to discuss ways to advance bilateral defence cooperation and military-to-military relations.

Their talks focused on enhancing strategic ties, expanding joint military training, and examining the current geostrategic landscape in the region. Both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to promoting regional peace and stability.

"Lieutenant General Ko Ko Oo, Commander, BSO-1, Myanmar Army called on General Upendra Dwivedi, COAS, today. Their discussions focused on advancing bilateral Defence Cooperation, expanding military-to-military ties, the prevailing geostrategic environment in the region, and reaffirming the mutual commitment to regional peace & stability," the Indian Army said in a post on X.

