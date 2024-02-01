Myanmar coup 3rd anniversary: India expresses concern, calls for transition towards "inclusive federal democracy"

New Delhi [India], February 1 : Expressing concern over the "deteriorating" situation in Myanmar, where the military seized power in a coup three years ago, India has urged for an early resolution to the conflict with the return of peace and stability in the country.

"We are concerned with the deteriorating situation in Myanmar, which has direct implications for usas a neighbouring country and a friend of Myanmar. We want an early resolution of the issue through dialogue," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on Thursday.

The Ministry of External Affairs, in its weekly press briefing, also emphasised that New Delhi has long been advocating for the "complete secession" of violence and Myanmar's transition towards "inclusive federal democracy."

On February 1 2021, the military junta seized power in a coup ousting the elected government of Aung San Suu Kyi, a Nobel laureate.

"India has been long advocating for the complete secession of violence and Myanmar's transition towards inclusive federal democracy. We want an early resolution to the conflict through early dialogue, return of peace and stability in the country," Jaiswal said.

Notably, a fresh uptick was noticed in incidents of violence in Myanmar recently. This came after three ethnic minority forces launched a coordinated offensive last October, capturing some towns and military posts. The experts called it the 'biggest test' for junta since taking power in 2021.

This also led to a huge influx of people from Myanmar into the state of Mizoram along the Indo-Myanmar border after the Myanmar army launched airstrikes in the bordering areas.

India has expressed concern about the issue and called for the end of violence and the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue.

"Our position on the ongoing situation in Myanmar is very clear. We want secession of the violence and the resolution of the situation through constructive dialogue. We reiterate our call for the return of peace, stability and democracy in Myanmar," the then MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"There has been a movement of Myanmar nationals to the Indian side. We are deeply concerned with such incidents close to our border," Bagchi said.

Earlier today, several countries imposed sanctions against the military regime.

The US designated four individuals and two entities linked to Myanmar's military regime. It said that the country's military has continued to carry out a "campaign of violence and repression" against the people of Myanmar.

"We are taking this action to target the regime's sources of revenue, which support military activities against civilians. The action also targets those who provide material and support for the production of arms in Burma (Myanmar)," said US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller.

The US reiterated its call for the Myanmar military to change course and create space for meaningful and inclusive dialogue towards a future democratic Myanmar.

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs on behalf of the European Union also condemned sexual and gender-based violence and the restriction of fundamental freedoms by the military regime.

The joint statement reiterated their call for the Commander-in-Chief and the military to change course, immediately ceasing violence against civilians, releasing all unjustly detained political prisoners, allowing full humanitarian access, and creating space for inclusive dialogue with all stakeholders.

Australia also imposed additional targeted sanctions on five entities with direct links to the Myanmar military regime to limit the regime's access to the funds and materials that enable it to continue to "commit atrocities against its own people".

Australia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong, in a statement said the sanctions are a response to the regime's ongoing repression of the people of Myanmar, escalating violence, and the continuing deterioration of the political, humanitarian and security situation.

