Myanmar logs 237 new COVID-19 cases

Myanmar reported no daily deaths from COVID-19 for five consecutive days, according to a release from the Ministry of Health on Friday.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country has increased to 534,908 after 237 new cases were confirmed, with a daily positivity rate of 2.2 percent reported in the past 24 hours, the release said.

Another 158 patients have been discharged from hospitals, bringing the number of recoveries to 512,900.

According to the ministry's statement on Friday, the country confirmed 72 new locally transmitted Omicron cases, pushing the tally to 283 cases in total.

Myanmar detected its first two COVID-19 positive cases in March 2020. (ANI/Xinhua)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor