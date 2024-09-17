Myanmar marks World Ozone Day

Yangon, Sep 17 Myanmar marked World Ozone Day with various awareness activities across several regions and states, the local media reported on Tuesday.

In Yangon Region, an event to commemorate World Ozone Day was held at a high school in Sanchaung township, attracting over 260 participants, including Yangon Region Chief Minister U Soe Thein, officials, students, and teachers, Xinhua news agency, reported quoting the state-run daily The Mirror.

A similar event was held at the state hall in Mawlamyine, Mon State, attended by Mon State Chief Minister U Aung Kyi Thein, along with officials, students, and teachers, the report said.

In Magway Region, another event took place at the city hall of Magway, attended by the region's natural resource minister, officials, teachers, and students, the report added.

These events featured awareness booths focused on ozone layer preservation, and prizes were awarded to students who won the essay competition to mark World Ozone Day, it said.

The theme for the 2024 World Ozone Day is "Montreal Protocol: Advancing Climate Action."

