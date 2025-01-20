Myanmar Military, armed group signs ceasfire agreement, says China

Beijing [China], January 20 : The Myanmar military and the Myanmar National Democratic Alliance Army (MNDAA) signed a formal ceasefire agreement, which came into effect on Saturday, halting the constant fighting, Chinese Foreign Ministry said on Monday as reported by Xinhua.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning claimed that China has mediated the peace talks between both parties in Kunming, China's Yunnan Province.

Myanmar military and MNDAA came to an agreement after the seventh round of the peace talks.

As per Xinhua, Mao Ning said easing of the tensions in northern Myanmar is common interests of various parties in Myanmar and regional nations, and will contribute to the security, stability and development of the China-Myanmar border area.

Myanmar has been plagued by violence since the military overthrew the elected government of Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi in 2021. The coup sparked mass protests, which eventually escalated into a widespread armed rebellion, claiming thousands of lives, as per AL Jazeera.

Mao Ning reaffirmed China's support to safeguard Myanmar's independence, sovereignty, national unity, and territorial integrity.

China will continue to actively promote peace talks and provide support and assistance for the peace process in northern Myanmar," she said.

The military has been struggling to fight opposition to its rule on multiple fronts around the country, and several areas have now fallen under the control of different rebel groups. Myanmar's economy has been struggling and the military has banned dozens of political parties.

According to AL Jazeera, the UN had urged all parties adhere to their obligations under international humanitarian law. It also called on all parties "to guarantee unimpeded humanitarian access to deliver aid to the most vulnerable".

In the first week on January, UN said more than 3.5 million people have been displaced by the conflict in Myanmar - an increase of 1.5 million from last year, the AL Jazeera reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor